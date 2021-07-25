Trevor Story Trade Rumors: Padres Considered Rockies Star Ahead of Adam Frazier Deal

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The San Diego Padres were apparently looking within the National League West for a potential deal before they traded for Adam Frazier.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported the Padres "talked internally about trading for Trevor Story and putting him in center field" prior to acquiring Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin reported Pittsburgh landed outfielder Jack Suwinski and shortstop Tucupita Marcano in the deal, while ESPN's Kiley McDaniel noted pitcher Michell Miliano is headed to the Pirates as well.

Asking Story, who plays shortstop for the Colorado Rockies, to play center field in the spacious Petco Park would have been a risky move for the Padres, but they also would surely be far more interested in his bat than anything else in such a deal.

After all, the two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger is one of the best hitting shortstops in the league when he's at his best.

He launched 37 home runs in 2018 and 35 home runs in 2019, and entered the 2021 campaign with three straight seasons of batting .289 or higher. However, those numbers have taken somewhat of a dip this year, as he is slashing .242/.314/.427 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI.

Instead of Story, the Padres traded for Frazier.

The former Pirate was a first-time All-Star this season and leads the league with 125 hits. He is slashing .327/.392/.453 and was a rare bright spot for a struggling Pittsburgh club.

Frazier will now have an opportunity to compete for a playoff berth with the Padres and help anchor a strong lineup that already features Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. That stands in stark contrast to the 38-61 Pirates, who are in last place in the National League Central.