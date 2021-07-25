Hugo Millan Dies At Age 14 After Crash During Motorcycle Race in Spain

Hugo Millan Dies At Age 14 After Crash During Motorcycle Race in SpainJuly 26, 2021
Hugo Millan, a 14-year-old Spanish motorcycle rider, died Sunday after being struck by another rider during the European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragon Circuit, per the Associated Press.
Millan lost control of his bike during the race's second lap and crashed to the ground. Per the AP report, "Although a few riders were able to avoid Millan as he tried to get up and move out of the way at the exit of a turn, organizers said Oleg Pawelec on the No. 5 bike hit him straight on."
He lay motionless on the ground before doctors attended to him on the track. He was then transported to the track's hospital via ambulance and eventually a separate hospital by helicopter.
FIM CEV Repsol @CEVMotorcycle
We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millán succumbed to his injuries after a crash in the HETC race.<br><br>We send all our love and support to his family, team and loved ones.<br><br>We will miss you Hugo. <a href="https://t.co/IuSlkdCzxJ">pic.twitter.com/IuSlkdCzxJ</a>
MotoGP™🏁 @MotoGP
We are so sorry and saddened about <a href="https://twitter.com/CEVMotorcycle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CEVMotorcycle</a> rider Hugo Millán's passing.<br><br>We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team.<br><br>Ride in peace, Hugo. <a href="https://t.co/zzc8IDqztG">pic.twitter.com/zzc8IDqztG</a>
"RIP, Hugo Millan," six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez tweeted. "My most sincere condolences to his family, friends and team."
Jurgen vd Goorbergh @GoKoBra
No words, so sad 😞🙏🏼RIP little fighter “Hugo Millan” <a href="https://twitter.com/cuna_campeones?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cuna_campeones</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CEVMotorcycle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CEVMotorcycle</a> <a href="https://t.co/27roKSG6ky">pic.twitter.com/27roKSG6ky</a>
The European Talent Cup is a competition in the FIM CEV Repsol that gives teenage riders the chance to qualify for the professional circuit.