Hugo Millan Dies At Age 14 After Crash During Motorcycle Race in Spain

Jose L. Ortín/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hugo Millan, a 14-year-old Spanish motorcycle rider, died Sunday after being struck by another rider during the European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragon Circuit, per the Associated Press.

Millan lost control of his bike during the race's second lap and crashed to the ground. Per the AP report, "Although a few riders were able to avoid Millan as he tried to get up and move out of the way at the exit of a turn, organizers said Oleg Pawelec on the No. 5 bike hit him straight on."

He lay motionless on the ground before doctors attended to him on the track. He was then transported to the track's hospital via ambulance and eventually a separate hospital by helicopter.

"RIP, Hugo Millan," six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez tweeted. "My most sincere condolences to his family, friends and team."



The European Talent Cup is a competition in the FIM CEV Repsol that gives teenage riders the chance to qualify for the professional circuit.