The Basketball Tournament 2021 Results: Jackson TN Underdawgs Win Highlights Saturday

The 2021 Basketball Tournament continued with games in the Illinois and Columbus Regions on Saturday.

The games were highlighted by a massive upset in the Illinois region that will shake up the entire bracket.

Here is a look at the results from both regions.

July 24 TBT Results

Illinois Region

(15) Jackson TN Underdawgs 64, (2) House of 'Paign 58

(3) Boeheim's Army 65, (14) Forces From Seoul 53

(11) Heartfire 78, (6) Overlooked 65

The Jackson TN Underdawgs are no longer underdogs.

Two years removed from a Cinderella run all the way to the quarterfinals, the Tennessee outfit once again shocked the field by taking down homecourt favorite House of 'Paign in a 64-58 triumph.

George Stanberry and Terrandus Smith each scored 10 points to lead the way on the comeback effort, which saw House of 'Paign score just nine points in the fourth quarter.

House of 'Paign, a group of Illinois alums, shot just 33.3 percent from the field overall. Rayvonte Rice had a game-high 21 points, but the supporting cast failed to show up. Brandon Paul and Mike Daum were a combined 6-of-26 from the field.

The day's other major upset saw 11th seeded Heartfire catch fire in a 78-65 win over Overlooked. Tevin Mack scored a team-high 16 points and Jared Wilson-Frame added 15.

By contrast, third-seeded Boeheim's Army got 20 points from Tyrese Rice and 19 from Malachi Richardson in a game that was closer than the final score indicated. The 14th seeded Forces from Seoul, in their first Basketball Tournament, were held to three points in the fourth quarter as Boeheim's Army locked down.

Columbus Region

(2) Red Scare 88, (15) BC Vahakni City 44

(10) Category 5 74, (7) Wolf Blood 65

(6) Blue Collar U 88, The Nerd Team 82

Trevor Thompson scored 20 points and Jordan Sibert added 17, leading Red Scare to an 88-44 blowout victory over BC Vahakni City. The result of the game was never in doubt for the No. 2 seed, which led 44-21 at halftime.

Darious Clark was responsible for 19 of BC Vahakni City's 44 points.

Rion Brown spearheaded the Category 5's win over Wolf Blood, putting up a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds. Zach Johnson added 15 points as one of six players who scored at least seven points for the group of Miami alums.

Torin Dorn scored a team-high 15 for Wolf Blood, which was comprised of North Carolina State alums.

Blue Collar U and The Nerd Team turned in the best game of the day, a back-and-forth affair that ended with Blue Collar squeaking by with an 88-82 victory.

Wes Clark scored a team-high 23 points for the Blue Collar bunch.