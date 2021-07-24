Jonathan Parra Arrested After Attacking Blueface During Bare Knuckle Boxing Match

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The aftermath of rapper Blueface's convincing victory over TikTok star Kane Trujillo in a Bare Knuckle Championship exhibition match devolved into chaos after 25-year-old Jonathan Parra, a fan attending the event, jumped into the ring and attempted to attack the winner.

On Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Sports that Parra has been arrested and charged with trespass of an occupied structure following the incident, which took place at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa on Friday.

Parra didn't appear to make much contact with Blueface, who immediately defended himself as others in the ring restrained the charging fan.

As for the fight, Blueface was the clear aggressor, dominating and controlling the match throughout the evening:

The bout was part of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19 card, which was headlined by Rachael Ostovich's unanimous decision win over Paige VanZant.