Olympic Men's Gymnastics 2021: Qualification Scores, Results and Reaction

With Friday's opening ceremony officially getting the 2021 Summer Olympics underway, the curtain raised for the the men's gymnastics competition at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Qualification is broken into three subdivisions, with the first beginning Saturday morning in Tokyo.

China collected bronze in the men's all-around in 2016, and the country is setting the pace early on. The Chinese also have three gymnasts among the top individual scorers, but Nikita Nagornyy sits atop the standings.

Team All-Around Standings

1. China (262.061)

2. Russian Olympic Committee (261.945)

3. Ukraine (247.492)

4. Spain (241.462)

Individual All-Around Standings

1. Nikita Nagornyy, Russia (87.897)

2. Ruoteng Xiao (87.732)

3. Wei Sun (87.298)

4. Artur Dalaloyan (85.957)

5. David Belyavskiy (85.324)

Russia bettered China in 2016 with a second-place finish. Nagornyy, Denis Ablyazin and David Belyavskiy are all holdovers from that squad, so it's not surprising to see the ROC hovering near the top of the team standings already.

Artur Dalaloyan is making quite the impact in his Olympic debut, especially considering he isn't too far removed from a tear of his Achilles tendon.

"It was not just a partially torn tendon, but severed tendon," he said to Scott Bregman and Ekaterina Kuznetsova in an interview for the Olympics official site. "A lot of media reported that I had just a partially torn tendon, that it is nothing scary. But when I got an MRI in the hospital, I was told I had a severed Achilles tendon and it needs a surgery."

Somehow, Dalaloyan is forging on.

Nagornyy was the gold medalist in the vault in the 2019 World Championships and helped the Russians dominate that portion of qualifying. With a score of 14.783, he led the way and was followed closely behind by Ablyazin (14.733).

For China, the parallel bars were where it did the most damage. Jingyuan Zou, Hao You and Ruoteng Xiao were the top three finishers.

While the competition is still young, the ROC and China are already shaping up to be medal contenders and appear to be safely through to the final given the gulf between them and the rest of the field.

All eyes will be on the second subdivision since Japan will get its gold medal defense started. Even though spectators are barred from attending events, the Japanese gymnasts will surely feel the added boost from performing on home soil.

American fans will have to wait until the third subdivision to watch the United States attempt to improve upon a fifth-place showing in 2016.

Looking ahead to the last qualifying subdivision, the top eight countries and 24 gymnasts move on to the respective finals. Team medals will be handed out Monday, with the individual contests to follow.