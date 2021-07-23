Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Expects to Be Full Go at Training Camp After Foot Injury

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

When the Kansas City Chiefs begin training camp next week, Patrick Mahomes anticipates he will be a full participant.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Mahomes said he doesn't expect to have any restrictions after undergoing left foot surgery in February.

Mahomes underwent successful surgery on his turf-toe injury Feb. 10. He originally got hurt during Kansas City's 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 17.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted at the time that there were "no issues at all" with the procedure.

Per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Chiefs "put a special orthotic in that shoe with carbon fiber" to protect his toe for the remainder of the postseason.

Mahomes didn't miss either the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl. He threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills for the conference title.

Playing behind a decimated offensive line in Super Bowl LV, Mahomes threw for 270 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Super Bowl marked the first time in 53 games with Mahomes under center that the Chiefs failed to score a touchdown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chiefs rookies, quarterbacks and select other players reported to camp Friday. Veterans will arrive on Monday, and the team's first practice will take place Wednesday.