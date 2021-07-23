Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Warriors Have Wizards Star Atop 'Offseason Wishlist'

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking to add a third Splash Brother.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported the Warriors plan to make a significant push to trade for Bradley Beal should he request a trade from the Washington Wizards.

Despite finding his name in near-constant trade rumors over the last two years, Beal has maintained he has no plans to request a trade. However, Beal can become a free agent after next season, and the Wizards have no obvious path at title contention.

It's possible, if not likely, the Wizards and Beal come to a mutual understanding it's best to part ways over the next 12 months.

The Warriors could make an interesting offer to Washington that includes Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the Nos. 7 and 14 selections in the 2021 draft, along with a future selection or two. That package alone should be enough to pique interest from the Wizards—or any team looking to deal an All-Star.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have reportedly been pushing management to use those two picks to trade for a win-now veteran rather than add more rookies to the veteran-laden team. Wiseman was mostly a nonfactor as a rookie this season and suffered a torn meniscus that cost him nearly half the campaign.

Beal could also be insurance in case Thompson struggles in his return from injuries. Thompson has missed the last two seasons, first with a torn ACL and then with an Achilles tear. It's unlikely he is back in the lineup by opening night, and he'll undoubtedly be brought along slowly once he does return.

At the very least, it's looking increasingly likely the Warriors make a major move this offseason.