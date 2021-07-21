Triple H Sends WWE Championship Belt to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks After Finals Win

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

WWE legend and executive Triple H announced Wednesday that he is sending a customized WWE Championship belt to the Milwaukee Bucks to celebrate their NBA championship.

Triple H specifically congratulated NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as upcoming United States Olympians Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on the triumph.

The Bucks outlasted the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday to win their first championship in 50 years.

Milwaukee overcame a 2-0 series deficit in the Finals, and Giannis managed to play in all six Finals games despite missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals with a hyperextended knee.

Giannis, who was already a two-time NBA MVP, dominated in Game 6 to the tune of 50 points and 14 rebounds. That upped his Finals averages to 35.2 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.

Making the victory even more special was the fact that it occurred at a sold-out Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tens of thousands of Bucks fans also watching on screens outside the arena.

This marks the second time in the past two weeks that WWE has honored a championship-winning team, as Triple H sent a custom title to the Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this month.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).