X

    Milwaukee Bucks Win 2021 NBA Finals: Score, Celebration Highlights, Twitter Reaction

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Paul Sancya

    Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their second-ever NBA championship following a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

    It was a remarkable performance for the 26-year-old, whose sterling resume had already included back-to-back regular-season MVP awards, five All-NBA team nods and four All-NBA Defensive Team recognitions, among other accolades.

    Yahoo Sports NBA @YahooSportsNBA

    Giannis' resume:<br><br>🔘 NBA champion<br>🔘 Finals MVP<br>🔘 NBA MVP (2x)<br>🔘 All-NBA First Team (3x)<br>🔘 Defensive Player of the Year<br>🔘 All-Defense First Team (3x)<br>🔘 All-Star Game MVP<br>🔘 NBA All-Star (5x)<br>🔘 16-17 Most Improved Player<br>🔘 13-14 All-Rookie Second Team<br><br>He's 26. <a href="https://t.co/qVytYCKLl6">pic.twitter.com/qVytYCKLl6</a>

    Now his legacy includes an NBA Finals MVP award and his first-ever NBA title.

    Naturally, Antetokounmpo was emotional following the big win.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    THE BUCKS SEAL THE TITLE. <a href="https://t.co/KRS0X9c0bx">pic.twitter.com/KRS0X9c0bx</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    What a moment for Giannis ✊ <a href="https://t.co/gSEbp2fRHz">pic.twitter.com/gSEbp2fRHz</a>

    Antetokounmpo's teammates and the Fiserv Forum faithful also roared when he was announced as the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP:

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Giannis lifts the Bill Russell <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> MVP trophy 👏 <a href="https://t.co/JWeRX5xrWK">pic.twitter.com/JWeRX5xrWK</a>

    The Bucks turned it up in the locker room, with Antetokounmpo leading the charge:

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Bucks turning up in the locker room 🍾<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/86jI6KKbAh">pic.twitter.com/86jI6KKbAh</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Giannis showing off the moves 🕺😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/lMS5fvXnAq">pic.twitter.com/lMS5fvXnAq</a>

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    NBA TV @NBATV

    CHAMPIONSHIP MOOD 🕺🍾<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/kb8pZ0rJjE">pic.twitter.com/kb8pZ0rJjE</a>

    Giannis kept those vibes going into the interview room:

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Giannis Antetokounmpo just strolled into the interview room wearing goggles, holding a cigar and drinking straight out of a bottle of champagne.

    Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

    Giannis Antetokounmpo in the interview room while Mike Budenholzer talks and he’s acting out what Bud is saying. <a href="https://t.co/TFzxnstHUH">pic.twitter.com/TFzxnstHUH</a>

    Prior to the game, the Bucks expanded their "Deer District," an outdoor fan section for denizens to gather outside the arena, to a 65,000-person capacity.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a> expanded their Deer District to allow up to 65k fans for tonight's Game 6 👏<a href="https://t.co/8KPopB2yrL">pic.twitter.com/8KPopB2yrL</a>

    Bally Sports Wisconsin @BallySportWI

    “small market team” 😏<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/DeerDistrict?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeerDistrict</a>)<a href="https://t.co/WVNYBElwKr">pic.twitter.com/WVNYBElwKr</a>

    That throng was thrilled to see the Bucks finally win the title:

    Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan

    The moment in the Deer District when the Milwaukee <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucks</a> won the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> for the first time in 50 years. 65,000 are here to witness history outside of the Fiserv Forum. <br><br>CELEBRATE, MILWAUKEE!! <a href="https://t.co/IVubkZYmeC">pic.twitter.com/IVubkZYmeC</a>

    Nate Meihak @natemeihak

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/DeerDistrict?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeerDistrict</a> reacts as the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a> capture a title:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BucksInSix?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BucksInSix</a> <a href="https://t.co/WSgno2grRE">pic.twitter.com/WSgno2grRE</a>

    As great as the Bucks were as a team, though, Giannis' greatness stands out as the most prominent theme. Many people acknowledged Antetokounmpo's legendary status in tweets following the game:

    Giannis Wobtetokounmpo @WorldWideWob

    · The block<br>· The dunk<br>· First 50-point closeout game in 63 years<br>· Back-to-back 40-point games for the first time in his career<br>· Finals MVP<br><br>anything else?

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    bucks down 0-2…<br><br>Game 3: giannis puts up a 42-12-4 stat line to win G3<br><br>Game 4: giannis puts up 26-14-8 and an all-time game-saving block at the rim <br><br>Game 5: giannis puts up 32-9-6 and has an all-time game-saving alley oop dunk<br><br>Game 6: giannis puts up 50-14-5 and wins a title

    He also received some congratulations from all-time greats:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Salute &amp; Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/Giannis_An34?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giannis_An34</a>!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑

    DWade @DwyaneWade

    Legendary 🏆 Congrts to <a href="https://twitter.com/Giannis_An34?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giannis_An34</a> and the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a>

    Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

    Aye! Enjoyed watching greatness out there tonight. GREATNESS! <a href="https://twitter.com/Giannis_An34?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giannis_An34</a> congrats bro

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    Giannis Antetokounmpo!! 50 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks…sheesh🥵🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations to the MVP!

    Suns head coach Monty Williams even came into the locker room to congratulate Giannis and the Bucks:

    NBA @NBA

    Monty Williams congratulates Giannis and the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a> after an incredible NBA Finals. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThatsGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThatsGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/Evsy5I1IsO">pic.twitter.com/Evsy5I1IsO</a>

    Antetokounmpo also reacted to his championship himself after his journey from a child in Greece to finding his way to the pros and then the league's mountaintop.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    “I hope this can give everyone around the world hope.”<br><br>Giannis on what it means to win an NBA title. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/mTgdPXeVA9">pic.twitter.com/mTgdPXeVA9</a>

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I hope I can give people around the world … hope it can be done. My mom was selling stuff in the street, and now I’m sitting here at the top of the top. … if I never sit at this table again, I’ll be fine with it.”

    Antetokounmpo ultimately led the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years. Milwaukee last won in 1971, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led the Bucks to a four-game NBA Finals sweep over the Baltimore Bullets.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!