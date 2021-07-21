Milwaukee Bucks Win 2021 NBA Finals: Score, Celebration Highlights, Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their second-ever NBA championship following a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

It was a remarkable performance for the 26-year-old, whose sterling resume had already included back-to-back regular-season MVP awards, five All-NBA team nods and four All-NBA Defensive Team recognitions, among other accolades.

Now his legacy includes an NBA Finals MVP award and his first-ever NBA title.

Naturally, Antetokounmpo was emotional following the big win.

Antetokounmpo's teammates and the Fiserv Forum faithful also roared when he was announced as the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP:

The Bucks turned it up in the locker room, with Antetokounmpo leading the charge:

Giannis kept those vibes going into the interview room:

Prior to the game, the Bucks expanded their "Deer District," an outdoor fan section for denizens to gather outside the arena, to a 65,000-person capacity.

That throng was thrilled to see the Bucks finally win the title:

As great as the Bucks were as a team, though, Giannis' greatness stands out as the most prominent theme. Many people acknowledged Antetokounmpo's legendary status in tweets following the game:

He also received some congratulations from all-time greats:

Suns head coach Monty Williams even came into the locker room to congratulate Giannis and the Bucks:

Antetokounmpo also reacted to his championship himself after his journey from a child in Greece to finding his way to the pros and then the league's mountaintop.

Antetokounmpo ultimately led the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years. Milwaukee last won in 1971, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led the Bucks to a four-game NBA Finals sweep over the Baltimore Bullets.