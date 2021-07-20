Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant Reportedly Nearing Agreement for Sept. 18 Title Fight

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

Canelo Alvarez is nearing a return to the ring.

The 31-year-old is close to an agreement with Caleb Plant for a Sept. 18 bout that would potentially allow him to hold all four belts at 168 pounds, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN. The fight would be promoted by Premier Boxing Champions and would come with a "career-high guaranteed payday."

Alvarez earned $35 million guaranteed for his three fights under his contract with DAZN. He initially signed an 11-fight deal that was set to guarantee him at least $365 million but sued to get out of the contract. DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions reached an agreement to allow Alvarez out of his deal in November.

Now a free agent, Alvarez is able to negotiate with pay-per-view providers and promotion companies on a fight-by-fight basis. While that is not typically how things are done in the boxing world, Alvarez is working from a position of power as the world's top pound-for-pound fighter.

Plant is undefeated in 21 career professional fights. He earned a unanimous-decision win over Caleb Truax in January to retain his IBF super middleweight title, which he earned in a 2019 victory over Jose Uzcategui.

Alvarez's lone loss in 59 career fights came to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. In the eight years since, he's established himself as the new face of the sport. He's coming off an RTD win against Billy Joe Saunders in the eighth round of their fight in May.