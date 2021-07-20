Tyler Lockett Expects Russell Wilson to Be with Seahawks 'for the Foreseeable Future'

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Despite an offseason of uncertainty for the Seattle Seahawks, at least one of Russell Wilson's teammates believes the star quarterback will remain with the organization beyond 2021.

Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Tyler Lockett said he expects Wilson to wear a Seahawks uniform "for the foreseeable future."

"Russ wants to be here with us," Lockett added. "We understand the aspect of business. Even though I signed a contract today, I could be gone tomorrow."

Wilson, who is not known for speaking out against the team, raised eyebrows in February when he went on The Dan Patrick Show to discuss his role in Seattle's personnel decisions.

"I want to be involved," he said. At the end of the day, it's your legacy, your team's legacy.... It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often."

Even though Wilson didn't formally request a trade, his agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Feb. 25 that his client would approve a deal to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears or Las Vegas Raiders.

Schefter later reported the Bears made "a very aggressive pursuit" for Wilson but were told by the Seahawks that he's not available.

“We’re on the same page," Wilson told reporters in June when asked about his relationship with the Seahawks. "We’re here to do what we’re meant to do and that’s to win it at all."

Wilson has three years remaining on the four-year, $140 million contract extension he signed in April 2019.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Wilson had arguably his best season in 2020. The 32-year-old threw for 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns and completed 68.8 percent of his attempts to help the Seahawks win the NFC West for the first time since 2016.