Mets' Luis Rojas Suspended After Ejection Over Taijuan Walker Play vs. Pirates

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas has been suspended two games and was fined an undisclosed amount for "excessive arguing" during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Rojas will serve his suspension beginning with Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The manager was ejected in the first inning of Sunday's game after arguing against a fair call by the home plate umpire:

Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker pushed the ball away with his glove when he thought it went foul, but replay showed it stayed on the line. The mistake allowed three runs to score to create an early 6-0 deficit for the team.

New York eventually rallied for a 7-6 victory.

While Rojas' antics have led to extra punishment, the animated performance might have helped the team.

"I think he just got everyone fired up in the dugout," Walker said after the game, per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, one Pirates player said the Mets were "sleepwalking" through the weekend until Rojas was ejected.

The Mets—currently in first place in the NL East—had lost each of the first two games of the series to the Pirates, which are currently in last place in the NL Central. With a 6-0 early deficit, it appeared likely to be a sweep and four straight losses to Pittsburgh including Sunday's collapse.

New York was able to respond with an important win to maintain a two-game lead over the Phillies in the division.

Bench coach Dave Jauss served as interim manager after Rojas was ejected Sunday and should remain in the role to begin the series against Cincinnati.