Knicks Rumors: NY Considering Maintaining Cap Space to Pursue Max Free Agent in 2022

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Knicks may not look to break the bank this summer after reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

SNY's Ian Begley reported Monday the Knicks might instead prioritize maintaining future financial flexibility:

"As recently as last month, a source said the Knicks have talked internally about the possibility of holding enough cap space this summer for 2022 and keeping enough money around to be able to go after a max player in that 2022 class, which should include Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.