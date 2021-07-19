Kevin Durant: Warriors, Cavaliers Were 'Perfectly Even Matchup' ​in 2017 NBA Finals

Photo by: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The loaded Golden State Warriors handled the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games during the 2017 NBA Finals, but Kevin Durant believes the series was a "perfectly even matchup."

Durant replied to an Instagram post suggesting the 2021 NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks is the best one since Cleveland defeated Golden State in 2016 by saying the 2017 series was better.

When he was challenged by someone saying "unbalanced stacked decks are automatically disqualified," he said it was a "perfectly even matchup."

The thing is, Durant is a generational talent who joined a Warriors team that won an NBA-record 73 games the previous season. Golden State won the first two games of those NBA Finals by a combined 41 points and was never really challenged with Durant leading the way as the series MVP.

He would also go on to win the 2018 NBA Finals MVP for the Warriors, who swept the Cavaliers that year.

While Golden State was undoubtedly stacked in 2017, at least two of the Finals games against LeBron James' squad were decided by single digits. That's one more than in the storied 2016 Finals, which featured more games with final deficits of 30 or more points (two) than single digits (one).