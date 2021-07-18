Katherine Zhu, Collin Morikawa's Girlfriend, on British Open: 'So Incredibly Proud'

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Katherine Zhu, who is Collin Morikawa's girlfriend, congratulated the newest Open Championship victor for his efforts on Sunday.

"So incredibly proud of you!" she wrote on Instagram. "You've accomplished so much since turning pro in 2019 and I really can't wait to see what's next."

Morikawa is just 24 years old and is already a two-time major champion thanks to Sunday's win and his victory at last year's PGA Championship. He was brilliant with the putter in the final round of his latest triumph and clinched a two-shot win over Jordan Spieth with a bogey-free, four-under 66.

Ben Morse of CNN noted Morikawa is now the first man to win the Open Championship and PGA Championship in his debut at each tournament.

He is halfway to the career Grand Slam and looks primed to compete at majors for years to come.

That is plenty to be proud of for Zhu, who played four years of golf at Pepperdine University herself and earned multiple WGCA All-American honors.