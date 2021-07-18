Odds Released for Bucks, Suns to Win 2021 NBA Title; Giannis to Win Finals MVP Award

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

After losing the first two games of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks were +350 underdogs to win the title.

Winners of three straight, the Bucks are now massive -390 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Suns, needing victories in both Games 6 and 7 to win their first championship, are +330.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose status for these Finals was in question heading into Game 1, is a heavy -430 favorite for Finals MVP. Chris Paul (+650) and Devin Booker (+700) are the only other players with better than 20-1 odds.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists through the first five games of the series. He's on pace to become the first player in Finals history with a 30-10-5 stat line on over 60 percent shooting and has overwhelmingly been the best player in the series.

Not only has he been the most consistently great player of these Finals, but Giannis has also come up with iconic Finals moments in back-to-back games. His jaw-dropping block of a Deandre Ayton dunk attempt turned the tide in Game 4, and then Antetokounmpo threw down one of the most insane alley-oops in NBA playoff history on a risky pass from Jrue Holiday late in Game 5.

"Giannis took off and he was calling for the ball," Holiday told reporters. "So at that point, I just threw it as high as I could and only where Giannis could go get it. He went up there [and] got it. They don't call him the Freak for nothing. I threw it as high as I could."

If you're looking for long-shot bets for Finals MVP, Khris Middleton is +2400, Holiday is +8500 and Ayton is +19000.