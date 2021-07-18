LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul, Singer Adele Reportedly Dating

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

When Rich Paul was seated next to Adele for Saturday's Game 5 matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, most assumed it was one of those random celebrity meet-up situations that regularly happens at courtside in the NBA Finals.

It turns out it's much more.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the NBA agent is dating the "Rolling in the Deep" singer.

"Rich Paul, his agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," Windhorst said on The Lowe Post podcast. "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time they've come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."

