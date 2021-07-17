Report: Baylor's Jared Butler Medically Cleared to Play in NBA Ahead of Draft

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Former Baylor guard Jared Butler, who led the Bears to their first-ever NCAA Division I men's basketball championship, has been medically cleared by the NBA's fitness-to-play panel to play in the league, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

On June 22, Charania reported that Butler had been referred to the panel and wasn't allowed to play or practice in the NBA until cleared.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported that a heart condition raised red flags initially.

Butler earned consensus first-team All-American honors during his junior year, averaging 16.7 points and 4.8 assists for a Bears team that defeated the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs to win the national title.

Analysts have raved about Butler's NBA potential and character, including Jeff Goodman of Stadium and former ESPN NBA draft analyst Chad Ford:

The 6'3" guard is listed No. 22 on Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's 2021 NBA draft big board.

"We've given him a mid-first-round grade all season for his ability to fit in after improving his playmaking, spot-up shooting and defense," Wasserman wrote.

The NBA draft is set to take place from Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center on July 29, and Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported that Butler may even receive an invite to the green room: