Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller, Demani Richardson Agree to $10K Interview Deals

College athletes are cashing in on the NCAA's name, image and likeness policy, and a pair of Texas A&M football players are doing so via a creative route.

Per ESPN's Dave Wilson, Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller and safety Demani Richardson will be paid $10,000 each for "exclusive feature interviews" on TexAgs.com, which provided more background.

"TexAgs is hosting an NIL event sponsored by GreenPrint Real Estate Group and featuring Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller and safety Demani Richardson."

"Spiller and Richardson will earn $10,000 each as part of the deal sponsored by GreenPrint for exclusive feature interviews on TexAgs.com ahead of next week's SEC Media Days. The agreement is contracted under the new NIL regulations allowing college athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness."

TexAgs co-owner and executive editor Billy Liucci provided a few remarks.

"We're excited about the ways the NIL changes will allow us to feature Texas A&M athletes, continue to push into new areas of content creation for our subscribers, and expand our work with sponsors."

Spiller, a rising junior, had 1,229 total yards and nine touchdowns last year. Richardson, who is also a rising junior, has amassed 107 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions during his two-year Aggies career.

Interest is high for the Aggies' football program after the team finished 9-1 and earned the No. 4 spot in the final Associated Press poll. It should once again be a conference powerhouse as Texas A&M looks for its first SEC title and a College Football Playoff berth.

The Aggies could be targets for endorsement deals given their success and projection, and other SEC football players have gotten paid.

Of note, Arkansas wide receiver Trey Knox signed a deal with PetSmart, per Tera Talmadge of Pig Trail Nation.

Eric Jackson of the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported that incoming 247Sports 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff and four other University of Georgia athletes signed deals with Onward Reserve.

In addition, Alabama receiver Traeshon Holden inked an agreement with Yoke Gaming, per Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News.

Endorsement deals should continue to be prevalent as the season rolls along and this year's big-name players and stars begin to take centerstage. The Division I-FBS college football season starts Saturday, Aug. 28.