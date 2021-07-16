Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Trail Blazers Star to Request Trade in Coming Days

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Superstar guard Damian Lillard is reportedly expected to request a trade away from the Portland Trail Blazers in the near future.

According to Henry Abbott of TrueHoop, a source close to Lillard said he is planning to ask for a trade "in the days to come."

Lillard, 31, has spent his entire nine-year NBA career in Portland, and he still has three years remaining on his contract after signing a four-year extension in 2019.

The former Weber State standout is a six-time All-Star overall and has been named an All-Star in each of the past four seasons. He has also been named to an All-NBA team six times, including the first team in 2017-18 and the second team last season.

Lillard has helped the Blazers reach the playoffs in each of the past eight campaigns and is just two seasons removed from setting career highs with 30.0 points and 8.0 assists per game. Last season, he averaged 28.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Abbott mentioned the fact that the Blazers were bounced by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs this season despite Lillard averaging 34.3 points and 10.2 assists per game during the series and racking up 55 points in a Game 5 loss.

There may be deeper reasons behind Lillard's reported desire to play elsewhere, however.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported last month that a portion of the Blazers fanbase criticizing him for the hiring of new head coach Chauncey Billups didn't sit well with Lillard.

It has been questioned if general manager Neil Olshey and the Blazers organization properly vetted and investigated Billups, who faced sexual assault allegations in 1997 before the case was settled financially.

Lillard mentioned both Billups and Jason Kidd to Haynes as rumored candidates he would like to replace the fired Terry Stotts as head coach.

After receiving some backlash for his apparent support of Billups, Lillard made it clear he didn't know about the sexual assault allegations when he gave his blessing:

Haynes reported that Lillard played "no part" in the hiring of Billups and that none of the candidates interviewed were suggested to the front office by Lillard.

The Blazers organization now has the look of being in turmoil, and wading through it may not be worth it to Lillard given their lack of playoff success.

Although Portland has made the postseason eight years running, it has made it as far as the Western Conference Finals only once during that time and has been eliminated in the first round on five occasions.

A supporting cast of C.J. McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington likely isn't enough to push Lillard and the Blazers to the top of the Western Conference, meaning asking for a trade may be the only way for him to vie for a championship before he exits his prime.