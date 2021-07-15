Bucks' Giannis on Block of Deandre Ayton: 'I Thought I Was Going to Get Dunked on'

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

While Khris Middleton did much of the heavy lifting on the offensive side during the Milwaukee Bucks' 109-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Wednesday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo's block of a Deandre Ayton alley-oop attempt in the final minutes helped swing the game.

"Just a hustle play," he told reporters. "I thought I'm going to get dunked on, to be honest with you."

The block came with Milwaukee nursing a two-point lead in the final two minutes, and rather than giving up a dunk and the lead, the home team grabbed possession and maintained the momentum in front of a raucous crowd.

It was one of multiple key defensive plays Antetokounmpo made down the stretch, as he also blocked a Chris Paul shot while trailing by one, which led to a go-ahead three-pointer from Pat Connaughton on the other end.

Giannis finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in an impressive all-around performance, but it was Middleton who carried the Bucks for much of the game.

He countered Devin Booker's 42 points with a 40-point performance of his own, including 10 straight points for the victors in the final three minutes as they seized control of the game.

It was an all-time performance on a massive stage for someone who is typically the No. 2 option and helped the Bucks create a situation where the series is now a best-of-three battle even though they lost the first two games.

If Middleton continues to be a force and Antetokounmpo plays defense like he did down the stretch of Wednesday's win, it will be difficult for the Suns to wrestle momentum back after two successive losses.