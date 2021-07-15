Suns' Devin Booker Says 42-Point Game 'Doesn't Matter' After Game 4 Loss

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker dropped 42 points on Wednesday evening, but the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 4 of the NBA Finals 109-103 to tie the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

After the defeat, Booker wasn't interested in talking much about his individual effort, stressing the importance of his team's result.

"It doesn't matter," Booker told reporters, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "The main objective is to win the game."

Booker was fantastic and notably made all seven of his third-quarter field goals en route to 18 points in that frame. He shot 17-of-28 from the field overall.

The ex-Kentucky star kept the Suns in it on a night when Phoenix largely struggled outside the star shooting guard.

Of note, point guard Chris Paul, who has been nothing short of spectacular for most of this postseason, had as many turnovers (five) as the entire Bucks team.

Deandre Ayton scored just six points, and Mikal Bridges added only seven. The Suns also made just seven three-pointers as a team.

All is not lost for the Suns, however, as Phoenix still holds home-court advantage in this series, which has turned into a de-facto best-of-three competition.

Game 5 will send both teams back to Phoenix, which will play host to the next NBA Finals matchup on Saturday at 9 p.m.