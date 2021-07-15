Former Seton Hall PF Myles Powell Sues School for Allegedly Misleading Him on Injury

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Seton Hall basketball player Myles Powell is suing the school, his former head coach Kevin Willard and team physician Tony Testa for allegedly misleading him about the severity of a knee injury and allowing him to play with the injury, per Nicholas Katzban of NorthJersey.com.

Powell is claiming in the lawsuit that the school, Willard and Testa were negligent in allowing him to play on a torn meniscus in his right knee, and that by doing so he further damaged the cartilage and hurt his chances at an NBA career.

Powell said in the lawsuit he suffered an injury in the second game of the season, though Testa told him it was only an ankle issue and he could play without further injuring it.

But he claims that his right knee began to hurt more and more as the season progressed, though he said Testa maintained that it was nothing more than a bone bruise. Powell said Testa treated the injury with medication to alleviate the pain.

He claims that he should have sat out the rest of the 2019 season after suffering the meniscus tear. He believes Testa misdiagnosed and mistreated the injury.

He also blames his former head coach, Willard, alleging he was "aware of the advice he was given by Testa and that professionals associated with the NBA had 'suspected or discovered' his untreated injury, ruining his chances in that year’s lottery," per Katzban.

Along with negligence, he's also accusing Willard and Seton Hall of "breaching their contract with him and obligation to exclude him from gameplay and practice that would worsen his health."

Powell played four seasons for Seton Hall, averaging 17.5 points and 2.3 assists per game in his college career. He was a first-team All-America selection and the Big East Player of the Year in his 2019-20 senior campaign, posting 21 points per game.

He went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft and signed with the New York Knicks, though he never played for the team. He instead joined their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, playing in 13 games for the team last season and averaging 17.8 points per game.