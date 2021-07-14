Conor McGregor Released from Hospital After Surgery on Leg Injury, Dana White Says

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports that Conor McGregor is out of the hospital after undergoing surgery for a broken tibia and fibula following his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

"I think they just released him right now from the hospital about 10, 15 minutes ago," White said. "He'll be in [Los Angeles] for a little while. I don't know if he's gonna fly home, or what he's gonna do. ... He'll be back in a year."

McGregor, who turned 33 on Wednesday, suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his career with consecutive defeats at the hands of Poirier.

TMZ previously reported Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery at Cedars-Sinai in Southern California on Sunday, just hours after McGregor's defeat. The Irishman required an intramedullary rod in the tibia while a plate and screws were attached to his fibula.

While McGregor isn't expected back in the Octagon anytime soon, his eventual return may find him facing off against Poirier for a fourth time. White said he's open to the idea of a third rematch after McGregor's leg broke at the end of the first round while evading an advance from Poirier.

An irate McGregor sat on the mat demanding the judges rule the fight a doctor's stoppage, which turned out to be the case.

“It sucks,” White said at the post-UFC 264 press conference. “It’s brutal. It’s not the way you want to see fights end. Dustin Poirier will fight for the title, and when Conor is healed and ready to go, you do the rematch, I guess. I don’t know.”

It's unclear what a timeline for McGregor's return to training could look like.

After White's comments to TMZ on Wednesday, the UFC's one-time biggest draw won't be able to fight for at least a year. If his return doesn't feature Poirier, it remains to be seen who will be willing to face him.