Jake Paul Sending 'Sleepy' Conor McGregor Chain to Dustin Poirier for Charity Auction

AP Photo/John Locher

American YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul said he will be sending his custom "sleepy" Conor McGregor chain to lightweight MMA fighter Dustin Poirier to auction off for his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting.

Paul posted an image of the chain on Twitter on Sunday:

Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor's stoppage) at UFC 264 on Saturday. Six months earlier, he took down McGregor by second-round TKO, leading to images of McGregor appearing to be asleep on the side of the Octagon.

Poirier made reference to the moment during their UFC 264 pre-fight press conference:

Paul and McGregor have their own history, with the two fighters talking trash back and forth. Paul has previously challenged McGregor to a boxing match.

For now, Paul is set to face ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on Aug. 29.