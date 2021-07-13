Bryson DeChambeau Says He'd 'Love' to Be Paired with Brooks Koepka at Ryder Cup

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau isn't going to let a little thing like disliking each other stop him from being teammates with Brooks Koepka.

DeChambeau spoke to reporters Tuesday and said he would not have a problem if paired with his rival during the 2021 Ryder Cup.

"I think it would be kind of funny, actually. I'd love it. I think we would do well, to be honest. It'd create an interesting vibe for the guys we're playing against," DeChambeau said.

It's unclear if Koepka has the same level of openness to a pairing. However, both have said they will have no problem being teammates and representing their country without conflict.

The DeChambeau-Koepka rivalry has become the biggest golf story of 2021, with the rising stars' longstanding dislike of one another becoming a national source of intrigue. Koepka spoke to reporters Tuesday and said he has no plans of stopping the public barbs, saying his comments about DeChambeau are "fair game" after DeChambeau reneged on an agreement they made in private to not mention one another publicly.

DeChambeau said he had no recollection of anything he said that could have set Koepka off.