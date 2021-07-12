Darren Baker, Son of Astros Manager Dusty, Taken by Nationals in 2021 MLB Draft

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Baseball fans, it's time to feel old.

Darren Baker, the son of Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB draft.

Yes, that's the same Darren Baker who needed to be scooped up by San Francisco Giants first baseman J.T. Snow at home plate in the 2002 World Series.

Baker was originally a draftee of the Nationals in 2017 after coming off the board in the 27th round.

The 22-year-old spent his college career with the California Golden Bears. Over four seasons, he batted .303 with 58 stolen bases in 167 games. He was a member of the Pac-12's All-Defensive team in 2019 and 2021.