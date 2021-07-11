Stephen Curry Finishes 9th at American Century Championship; Patrick Mahomes T-50th

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Former NBA star and coach Vinny Del Negro defeated former MLB star John Smoltz in a playoff at the American Century Championship to capture the title at the celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The fourth playoff in tournament history saw the two athletes replay the 18th hole, where Del Negro sank a walk-off putt to finish with 69 points and the win.

The tournament uses a modified Stableford scoring system.

It's Del Negro's first win at the event. The star-studded field featured multiple former champions including Tony Romo, who went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019, and Mark Mulder, who won three straight from 2015-2017. Reigning champion Mardy Fish took home seventh place with a score of 58.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry began the third and final round tied for sixth but struggled mightily and finished ninth. After posting five bogeys in his first two rounds combined, the point guard had six bogeys on Sunday alone, including three double bogeys. He finished his Sunday with an eagle on the par five No. 18.

Still, he had much better day than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who finished tied for 50th with 31 points.

2021 American Century Championship Final Leaderboard

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Vinny Del Negro, 69 points (won playoff)

2. John Smoltz, 69 points

3. Tony Romo, 66 points

4. Annika Sorenstam, 64 points

5. Jack Wagner, 61 points

6. Joe Pavelski, 60 points

7. Mardy Fish, 58 points

8. Mike Modano, 57 points

9. Stephen Curry, 56 points

10. Kyle Williams, 52 points

Full leaderboard available via American Century Championship

Mahomes proved he can hit a driver as well as anyone on the course, but it was the rest of his bag that gave the QB trouble as he finished with nine bogeys in the third round. On the other hand, the Chiefs' star may have landed himself a spot on Justin Timberlake's next album.

The bottom of the leaderboard provided just as much fun as the competition at the top. Ray Romano may have finished 84th (-60 points), but he did it in style. Larry The Cable Guy, meanwhile, finished 69th (-17 points), holing out with a beauty of a chip shot on 18 to end his weekend. Travis Kelce (-11 points) had a better day dancing than he did driving.

Sadly for Kelce, no matter how well he danced he couldn't compete with Alfonso Ribeiro, who sank a birdie on Sunday and followed it up with his signature "Carlton" dance from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Ribeiro finished tied for 25th with 32 points.

Fresh off his victory at Capital One's The Match, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished 24th overall with 34 points. The outing in Montana seemed to prep Rodgers quite well for Edgewood Tahoe South. On Sunday, Rodgers sank two birdies with five bogeys. He improved on his game each of the three days, earning nine points in his first round, 10 points in his second and 15 in the final round.

In becoming the first ever basketball player to win the American Century Championship, Del Negro reached the top of the annual event before fellow competitors Dell Curry, Ray Allen, Jay Bilas, Seth Curry, Vince Carter and Charles Barkely.

Barkley finished tied for 76th with -28 points.