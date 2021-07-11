Khabib Tweets 'Good Always Defeats Evil' After Dustin Poirier Beats Conor McGregor

AP Photo/Jon Gambrell

Retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov took delight in Dustin Poirier's win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

Khabib took to Twitter to congratulate Poirier and added the remark, "Good always defeats evil."

Nurmagomedov, who retired last year with a perfect record of 29-0, faced both McGregor and Poirier during his career. He beat McGregor by fourth-round submission at UFC 229 in 2018 and Poirier by third-round submission at UFC 242 in 2019.

Khabib had far more issues with McGregor leading up to their fight, though, including McGregor throwing a metal dolly through the window of a bus Nurmagomedov was on prior to UFC 223.

McGregor seemingly wasn't humbled by losing three of six fights prior to UFC 264, as he talked plenty of trash at the pre-fight press conference and weigh-in.

Despite the Irishman's confidence that he would prevail, Poirier beat him for the second time in a row, as the doctor stopped the fight after one round after McGregor broke his leg.

Poirier now holds wins over McGregor at UFC 257 and 264, avenging his loss against him at UFC 178 back in 2014.

With the win, Poirier is among the hottest fighters in the lightweight division, and UFC President Dana White said after the fight that Poirier is now in line for a title shot against Charles Oliveira.

Poirier's only lightweight title opportunity to date was a loss against Khabib at UFC 242, but Nurmagomedov is now backing his former opponent in hopes that The Diamond can become an official champion for the first time in the UFC.