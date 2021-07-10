Bryson DeChambeau Names Brian Zeigler New Caddie Ahead of Open Championship

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

After parting ways with longtime caddie Tim Tucker earlier this month, Bryson DeChambeau has found a new bag man leading into the 2021 Open Championship.

DeChambeau announced on Instagram he has hired Brian Zeigler to work alongside him next week at Royal St. George's.

"Jumping into the deep end! Excited to have Brian Zeigler joining the team as my new caddie," DeChambeau wrote. "Can't wait to have him be a part of the journey. Thank you to my great friend Tim Tucker for everything he has done for me. I am grateful for our friendship.''

DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, told Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner of July 1 that the outspoken golfer and Tucker mutually agreed to part ways prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In an interview with Luke Kerr-Dineen of Golf.com, DeChambeau said the split with Tucker came because "we were really tired" and "the tour schedule was grinding on us, grinding on me."

Zeigler previously worked as an instructor at Dallas National Golf Club.

DeChambeau will be looking to win The Open Championship for the first time in his career. The tournament starts on Thursday in Sandwich, England. He's never finished inside the top 50 in three previous appearances in the British Open.