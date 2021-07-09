Rafael dos Anjos Calls Conor McGregor a 'Snake' After Altercation at UFC 264 Weigh-in

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Rafael dos Anjos called out Conor McGregor on Friday after an apparent run-in with him during weigh-ins for UFC 264.

Dos Anjos tweeted the following in reference to McGregor:

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, dos Anjos and McGregor had a "minor verbal altercation" backstage at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas during weigh-ins.

UFC 264 will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, and it is set to be headlined by the third fight in the McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy.

Dos Anjos was on hand as the reported replacement fighter in case either McGregor or Poirier could not compete at UFC 264 for any reason.

McGregor stirred the pot with dos Anjos on Thursday by tweeting the following:

Dos Anjos is a 36-year-old native of Brazil who beat Anthony Pettis for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 185 in 2015 before dropping it to Eddie Alvarez two fights later in July 2016.

For his career, dos Anjos is 30-13 with 10 wins by way of submission and five by knockout.

Dos Anjos has locked horns with no shortage of big names during his career, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Colby Covington and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, but he has yet to fight McGregor.

McGregor, 32, is one of the biggest stars in UFC history and also one of the most successful. The Irishman is 22-5 in his professional career and has held both the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles.

While McGregor was once a dominant force, he is just 3-3 over his past six fights with losses to Diaz, Khabib and Poirier.

His most recent bout was against Poirier at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the fight by second-round technical knockout, avenging his loss to McGregor at UFC 178 in 2014.

The winner of Saturday's fight will be a strong candidate to be the next challenger for the UFC lightweight title against Charles OIiveira.

If McGregor loses, a fight against dos Anjos could be in the cards, as the Brazilian has similarly struggled as of late, going 2-4 over his past six fights.