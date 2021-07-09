Wimbledon Tennis 2021 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live-Stream Info

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is one victory away from completing the third leg of a historic Grand Slam.

The No. 1 player in the world booked his place in the men's singles final at Wimbledon with a victory over Denis Shapovalov.

Matteo Berrettini took down Hubert Hurkacz in Friday's first semifinal to qualify for his first-ever major final. He and Djokovic will return to Centre Court on Sunday.

Berrettini is a +370 underdog (bet $100 to win $370) at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Djokovic the heavy favorite at -550 (bet $550 to win $100).

Date: Sunday, July 11

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com

Djokovic had a somewhat inauspicious start to Wimbledon, dropping his opening set of the tournament to Jack Draper. He hasn't dropped a set since then, though Shapovalov and Denis Kudla each pushed him to a tiebreaker.

Berrettini's road to the final hasn't been quite as smooth, but he has been by and large excellent at the All England Club. His win over Hurkacz was a prime example as he took the first two sets 6-3, 6-0 to put himself in the driver's seat.

Djokovic and Berrettini have met twice on the ATP Tour, with the former winning on both occasions. They crossed paths in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, with Djokovic advancing in four sets.

The Serb's ranking and 2021 record (27-3) speak for themselves. But he had his hands full against Shapovalov, who consistently gave him trouble on serve. The Canadian won 79 percent of his first serves and finished with five aces.

Berrettini probably won't hesitate to take the match right to Djokovic after he overpowered Hurkacz in the semifinal.

The 25-year-old Italian is sixth on the ATP Tour in serve rating (293.3) and averages 9.5 aces per match, so those numbers were in line with how he has performed throughout the year.

Djokovic successfully nullified Berrettini's big serve at Roland Garros, though. He won four of his nine break-point opportunities and held his opponent to a 71 percent win rate on first serve.

Any recipe for an upset will require Djokovic to be off his game somewhat. But that alone won't be enough for Berrettini to pull the upset. Especially in the final of a Grand Slam, it seems highly improbable Djokovic will have a total meltdown.

Berrettini's powerful and heavy forehand can help even the scales in the event the five-time champion isn't at his best.

