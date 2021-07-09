Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley PPV Fight Date Reportedly Set for August 29

AP Photo/John Locher, File

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will face off Aug. 29 in their highly anticipated boxing match, according to boxing insider Dan Rafael.

Ariel Helwani reported in June for ESPN the two had signed on for an encounter, which was tentatively scheduled for Aug. 28.

