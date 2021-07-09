Devin Booker: Suns Need to Have '0-0 Mindset' Entering Game 3 vs. Bucks

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Devin Booker isn't letting the Phoenix Suns' 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals distract him from focusing on each individual play, especially not with the team about to head out on the road for Games 3 and 4.

Speaking to ESPN's Malika Andrews after the Suns took Game 2 118-108 on Thursday, Booker said he's approaching his next game like it's his last of the year.

"It's a 0-0 mindset for us going into Game 3," Booker said. "It's a Game 7 for us. Every game is a Game 7 at this point of the season. We're locked in. We know it gets rowdy in Milwaukee, but we're ready for it."

That mentality helped Booker drop 31 points with seven threes in Game 2. Milwaukee—which held a nine-point lead in the first quarter—never led after halftime as the Suns went up by as many as 15.

Along the way, Chris Paul notched 23 points and eight assists while Mikal Bridges added 27 points and seven rebounds.

Each time the Bucks tried to make a run in the second half, Phoenix was ready to counter right back. There was no indication of the Suns playing like a young team on the Finals stage for the first time—even if that's the reality of the situation.

Thursday's win marked the 14th of the postseason for Phoenix. That's the most in franchise history. It's also the first time the Suns have held a 2-0 lead in the Finals.

"We've been waiting on these moments," Booker said on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt after the win. "You visualized these moments when you're working out in the summer. ... I think we're well prepared for this moment."

Booker added that his teammates understand there are no shortcuts at this point and no use in getting complacent.

Two wins away from the franchise's first NBA title, Booker isn't daunted by having to play on the road. At this stage in the season, he's embracing it.