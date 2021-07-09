Conor McGregor Wants to Fight Charles Oliveira If He Beats Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

AP Photo/John Locher

Conor McGregor told reporters at the UFC 264 press conference that he wants to fight UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira if he's able to take down Dustin Poirier on Saturday.

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, McGregor said he wants the hypothetical Oliveira bout to occur at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

McGregor and Poirier are headlining UFC 264, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

By virtue of a second-round TKO over Michael Chandler in May, Oliveira won the vacant UFC lightweight title, which was vacated after undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired.

Oliveira would be tough for either Poirier or McGregor to beat. He's on a nine-match winning streak, and eight of those fights ended with a submission or knockout. The lone exception was a unanimous-decision win over Tony Ferguson.

For now, though, Poirier and McGregor are set to battle in a crucial trilogy fight Saturday. The two have fought twice before: McGregor beat Poirier via first-round TKO in Sept. 2014 but lost to him by second-round TKO last January.

McGregor had a comment about that defeat, per MMAFighting.com, referencing ex-heavyweight boxing champion Buster Douglas and his stunning win as a 42-1 underdog over Mike Tyson in Feb. 1990:

Poirier, the former interim lightweight champion, is 27-6 with one no-contest for his career. His only loss in his past seven fights was to Khabib in Sept. 2019. McGregor, the former featherweight and lightweight champion, is 22-5 lifetime.

Poirier is the No. 1 contender for the lightweight belt, while McGregor is listed fifth.