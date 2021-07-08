Travis Kelce: Chiefs' Blowout Loss to Bucs in Super Bowl LV Was 'Pretty Embarrassing'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is keeping the pain of losing Super Bowl LV with him this offseason, telling reporters the 31-9 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February was flat-out embarrassing.

While visiting with NFL Network's NFL Total Access on Thursday, the offensive star explained how he's using the loss to get better.

"That was pretty embarrassing, man, taking that last loss down there in Tampa, man," Kelce said. "If you're not motivated after taking a shellacking like that, I don't know what's wrong with you. I want to go win one more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place, and that's everybody in that building, man."