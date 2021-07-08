NFL Head Coach on League's Best CBs: 'There's Jalen Ramsey, and There's a Line'

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Not only do some coaches think Jalen Ramsey is the best cornerback in the NFL, at least one thinks there is a significant gap ahead of the rest of the league.

"There's Jalen Ramsey, and there's a line," an NFL head coach told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

A survey of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players put Ramsey as the No. 1 cornerback in the NFL, ahead of other top players like Marlon Humphrey and Xavien Howard. While at least one voter put the Los Angeles Rams star as low as No. 7 in their ranking, the majority clearly see Ramsey as the best at his position.

Ramsey has earned Pro Bowl selections in each of the last four years with the Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, earning his second first-team All-Pro honors in 2020.

The 26-year-old finished last year with just one interception, but his shutdown ability was clear while allowing just 345 passing yards and two touchdowns as the closest defender in 15 games, per Pro Football Reference. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 68.1 rating when targeting Ramsey.

"Big, long, fast, knack for making plays on the ball," an NFC personnel evaluator said. "When you play him, he plays at a physical level and you feel it."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ramsey's ability to take out opposing receivers was a major reason the Rams finished 2020 as the No. 1 team in the NFL in passing yards allowed, total yards allowed and total points allowed.

Los Angeles gave up two first-round picks to get the superstar from Jacksonville during the 2019 season, but he has lived up to the hype on the field over 24 games with the team.