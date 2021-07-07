Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler Main Event Fight in the Works, UFC's Dana White Says

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC president Dana White said Wednesday that a Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler matchup is on the docket for a September main event, according to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN.

The pair last faced off at UFC 47 in April 2004, with Diaz winning by a second-round knockout.

That fight is one of the UFC's more memorable matchups, as the two men traded blows—and the 20-year-old Diaz taunted Lawler throughout the bout—in an exciting, back-and-forth brawl before Diaz pulled off the upset. A rematch has been a long time coming.

Diaz, 37, last fought in the UFC in 2015, losing to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 by unanimous decision, before the result was overturned after Silva failed a drug test.

Diaz also tested positive for marijuana following the fight, his third marijuana-related offense, and was suspended five years by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. That ban was later reduced to 18 months.

For his career he's gone 26-9-2. He had two shots at the UFC welterweight title, losing to Carlos Condit in 2012 and Georges St-Pierre in 2013.

Lawler, 39, last fought in August 2020, a unanimous decision loss to Neil Magny. It was his fourth straight loss and his fifth loss in his last six fights.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He won the UFC welterweight title in 2014, beating Johny Hendricks, and defended the belt twice before losing it to Tyron Woodley in 2016. He's 28-15-1 in his career.