Tom Brady Posts Koepka, DeChambeau Memes After Loss in Capital One's The Match

Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't letting a loss in Capital One's The Match bring an end to his meme parade.

Brady, who suffered a 3-and-2 defeat alongside teammate Phil Mickelson against Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday night, was active on social media leading up to the marquee event and that continued Wednesday.

His latest round of memes featured the DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka template:

The budding rivalry between DeChambeau and Koepka has brought some added attention to the PGA Tour as of late, and Brady is providing an assist with his love of the image showing Koepka disgusted as he hears DeChambeau walking behind him during a recent television interview.

Tuesday's matchup was close throughout the front side, but the tandem of Rodgers and DeChambeau pulled away on the back nine to secure the victory.

"We had fun and I feel like I'm the variable, the unfortunate variable, between winning and losing with Phil," Brady said afterward. "Happy for these two, they actually played amazing. Aaron killed it. Bryson was playing great. They were tough to beat today."

Brady and Mickelson previously lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in May 2020. Mickelson has won his two other appearances in Capital One's The Match.

The 2021 PGA Championship winner doesn't seem to mind the losses with the seven-time Super Bowl champion as his playing partner, though.

"You're right. Tom is awesome in every way," Mickelson wrote on Twitter in response to SiriusXM's Pat McAfee. "I learn and am inspired every time I have a chance to be around him."

The charity event, which took place at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, secured 6.3 million meals for Feeding America and raised $2.6 million for My Brother's Keeper, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Capital One's The Match has featured four editions since the initial head-to-head matchup between Mickelson and Woods in November 2018.