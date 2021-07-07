Derek Carr Says He'd Buy Packers' Davante Adams a Car to Get Him to Join Raiders

AP Photo/Justin Edmonds

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made it clear this week that he wants former college teammate Davante Adams to join him in Sin City.

During an appearance on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast (h/t ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith), Carr said the following about his desire to pry Adam away from the Green Bay Packers:

"Davante, he's one of my best friends. I'm gonna offer him whatever I gotta offer. I'll buy him a car, whatever I've got to do I'll offer that man. I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. He would fit so well in that room. I'm allowed to say those things. Our organization isn't, but I'm going to say it. He's my best friend, I think he's one of the best—he's the best receiver in the NFL."

Carr and Adams had a great connection at Fresno State, leading to both of them being second-round picks in the 2014 NFL draft.

Both of them put up monster numbers in 2013, which was Carr's senior season and Adams' redshirt sophomore campaign.

That year, Carr completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 5,083 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Meanwhile, Adams reeled in 131 receptions for 1,719 yards and 24 touchdowns, accounting for nearly half of Carr's scores.

Since making it to the NFL, Carr and Adams have both enjoyed success, combining for seven Pro Bowl selections.

While it can be argued that Carr has plateaued, Adams is continuing to make strides, as he was named a First-Team All-Pro for the first time last season after making 115 grabs for 1,374 yards and an NFL-leading 18 touchdowns.

There is at least some level of uncertainty regarding Adams' future in Green Bay, as he is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2021, and it is unclear if reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will return to play quarterback for the Packers.

If Rodgers does not play for the Packers again, perhaps reuniting with Carr in Vegas could be an attractive option for Adams.

Bringing in Adams could be a much-needed lifeline for Carr, as his long-term future in Las Vegas may be in limbo since he has only led the Raiders to the playoffs once during his career.

Despite that, Carr has Super Bowl aspirations for himself and Adams in 2021, saying:

"He's focused on being a Packer and I know that because I see how he works. I know how he works and I know how much it means to him. He's focused on that and I'm focused on trying to get to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, hopefully he's in it so I can beat his butt too. That's the plan, then recruit him over to the dark side."

A Raiders Super Bowl run during the upcoming season would be a huge shock, as would a Packers Super Bowl run if Rodgers isn't in the fold.

Regardless of how the 2021 campaign plays out, though, one can only assume the Packers will do everything within their power to keep Adams, including placing the franchise tag on him.