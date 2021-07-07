Novak Djokovic Rolls Past Marton Fucsovics to Reach 2021 Wimbledon Semifinals

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic cruised into the semifinals at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships with a straight-sets victory (6-3, 6-4, 6-4) over Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday at the All England Club in London.

Djokovic, who's now two wins away from his third straight Grand Slam title, recorded 23 winners and four aces in the quarterfinal win. It also marked the 19th straight triumph at Wimbledon for the tournament's two-time defending champion. He last lost in the 2017 quarterfinals to Tomas Berdych when he retired with an injury.

Fucsovics entered the event ranked No. 48 in the world and was making his first appearance in a major quarterfinal. He'd never advanced beyond the second round at Wimbledon in three prior attempts. He tallied 31 unforced errors and five double-faults in the loss.

Djokovic looked primed for a quick stroll in the park as he won the first five games of the match to take a commanding lead in the opening set, but Fucsovics settled in and made the encounter far more competitive.

The second set remained on serve through the first eight games, but the tournament's No. 1 seed came through with a clutch break to grab a 5-4 lead before serving out the set in the subsequent game.

Fucsovics' last stand came early in the third set. After dropping his opening service game, he generated four break points for a chance to get back level but couldn't capitalize on any of them. Djokovic then fought back to hold serve and retained control from there.

It wasn't the most efficient performance from the 34-year-old Serbian superstar, who posted 30 unforced errors and three double-faults, but he delivered in the clutch, especially late in the second set, to avoid any drama in the quarters.

Looking ahead, Djokovic moves through to face either Denis Shapovalov or Karen Khachanov in the semifinals on Friday. Longtime rival Roger Federer is among the players still in the other half of the men's bracket ahead of his quarterfinal showdown with Hubert Hurkacz.

While the ATP Tour's top-ranked player remains the person to beat in the quest to keep his hopes of winning the calendar Grand Slam alive, he didn't look unbeatable in Wednesday's win.