Johnny Manziel Talks College Athletes' NIL Rights: 'I'm Glad That It Happened'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel, who became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012 at Texas A&M, said Monday that he's happy college athletes can now benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) rights.

Manziel told Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal that he thinks there was a "huge opportunity to make a lot of money" during his time at a high-profile college football program, and he believes the new laws being implemented around the country will benefit a lot of players:

"I still think that goes for college guys moving forward. I think that'll be a very, very profitable thing, that guys will get approached by people—which happens already, regardless of what's recently been ruled.

"But I think it's good to put some money in these guys' pockets. It's no fun when you're on a $600 stipend check every month and sometimes getting through the month struggling to get by on a couple ... maybe 100 bucks. So it's trending in the right direction, I'm glad that it happened and I'm glad that it's gotten to this point from where it was."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.