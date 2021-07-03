Trevor Bauer Investigation 'Bigger Than We Thought,' Police Spokesperson Says

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The following article discusses sensitive details regarding allegations of intimate partner violence.

Pasadena Police Department Lt. Carolyn Gordon said Friday they received new leads that will extend the investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer.

"We were looking into some things and we thought we were nearing the end," Gordon, who's in charge of the investigation, told Josh Peter of USA Today. "We are not close to the end. This investigation is bigger than we thought. So we have to look a few more places. We want to try to uncover as much stuff as we can."

MLB announced Friday that Bauer would be placed on seven-day administrative leave while the league continues its own investigation into the matter. He was scheduled to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals. Dodgers president Stan Kasten discussed his view of the situation with reporters later Friday:

"I think that the procedures that are in place, which have been agreed upon with the union, are the correct, the proper, the best way to get all the facts, and to get the right outcome. All of us have personal opinions and views. All of us with the team, all of us on our staff, all of our fans, all of our families, we all have personal views. But for now, I think it is best the way it is being handled—professionally by the Commissioner's Office. ... I trust that process to get us where it needs to go."

Gordon, who declined to provide any further details about the new information they received, shot down any suggestion the situation is being handled differently because of Bauer's status as a high-profile person.

"So whether he's a celebrity or not, there are certain things we have to look into and we want to complete our investigation," Gordon told USA Today. "We don't want to turn a case over to the district attorney and not complete an investigation."

The 27-year-old woman filed a domestic violence restraining order against Bauer on Monday. She confirmed they had consensual sex on two occasions, April 21 and May 16, but said Bauer became aggressive and left her with "significant head and facial trauma," per ESPN's Jeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez. She said he also twice used her long hair to choke her until she was unconscious.

On the first occasion, the woman said she awoke to Bauer penetrating her anally and told him the next morning that she hadn't wanted him to do that. After being choked unconscious at their second meeting, the woman said she was woken by Bauer punching her in the face multiple times.

"I agreed to have consensual sex," the woman said. "However, I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted."

She added: "I am deeply concerned that no arrest has been made or charges filed."

Bauer's representatives released a statement Tuesday saying the sex was "wholly consensual" and provided messages allegedly sent between the Dodgers pitcher and the woman in which she asked him to "choke me out." Here is more of their statement, via ESPN:

"Mr. Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100 percent consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The woman, who said she's been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress, explained she was "absolutely terrified" about what would happen once the news became public because of Bauer's celebrity status but decided to come forward anyway, per ESPN.

"I do not want Trevor to put anyone else through what I suffered," she said.

Bauer would be eligible to come off administrative leave July 9, but the Commissioner's Office can ask the Players Association to jointly increase his time on leave in seven-day increments if the investigation remains ongoing.