Vladimir Guerrero 'A Proud Dad' After Son Vlad Jr. Leads MLB in 2021 All-Star Voting

Vladimir Guerrero 'A Proud Dad' After Son Vlad Jr. Leads MLB in 2021 All-Star VotingJuly 2, 2021
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a monster season for the Toronto Blue Jays, so it wasn't a surprise he led all MLB players in the All-Star Game voting this season.
But that didn't make his father any less proud:
Vladimir Guerrero @VladGuerrero27
When you were a little kid you used to go with me to the all star game, today you become the youngest player ever to lead the MLB in all star voting. <br><br>I’m a proud dad! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VG27?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VG27</a> <a href="https://t.co/dvNdAHFWZe">pic.twitter.com/dvNdAHFWZe</a>
The 22-year-old Guerrero was worth every vote. He's firmly in the Triple Crown chase in the American League, currently ranking second in RBI (66), second in home runs (26) and second in batting average (.336).
His father, by the way, is a Hall of Famer after being a nine-time All-Star and the 2004 AL MVP. His son is already on track to have a similar career.