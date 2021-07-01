Mets Offer Fans Overnight Citi Field Stay as Part of 'Bobby Bonilla Day' Promotion

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The New York Mets are leaning into Bobby Bonilla Day.

The former Mets slugger announced on Thursday a partnership between the organization and Airbnb that will allow fans to register to stay overnight at Citi Field in one of the stadium's suites:

If you aren't familiar with Bobby Bonilla Day, every July 1 the Mets pay the six-time All-Star $1.1 million and will continue doing so until 2035.

Why?

Per Dan Mullen of ESPN, "In 2000, the Mets agreed to buy out the remaining $5.9 million on Bonilla's contract. However, instead of paying Bonilla the $5.9 million at the time, the Mets agreed to make annual payments of nearly $1.2 million for 25 years starting July 1, 2011, including a negotiated 8 percent interest.

"At the time, Mets ownership was invested in a Bernie Madoff account that promised double-digit returns, and the Mets were poised to make a significant profit if the Madoff account delivered -- but that did not work out."

After years of being mocked for the questionable financial decision, the team is finally embracing Bobby Bonilla Day. Just like Bonilla has been doing for the past decade.

"People forget my birthday, but no one forgets July 1. I get more texts and calls that day than any other during the year," Bonilla told USA Today.