X

    Mets Offer Fans Overnight Citi Field Stay as Part of 'Bobby Bonilla Day' Promotion

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 1, 2021

    George Gojkovich/Getty Images

    The New York Mets are leaning into Bobby Bonilla Day. 

    The former Mets slugger announced on Thursday a partnership between the organization and Airbnb that will allow fans to register to stay overnight at Citi Field in one of the stadium's suites:

    New York Mets @Mets

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BobbyBonillaDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BobbyBonillaDay</a>, Bobby is heading to the plate to host an <a href="https://twitter.com/Airbnb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Airbnb</a> stay at <a href="https://twitter.com/CitiField?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CitiField</a>, in the ultimate Mets overnight experience. Starting on July 8 at noon, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> fans can request to book one night at Citi Field on July 28. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGM</a><br><br>⚾️👉 <a href="https://t.co/mX83DzGsBt">https://t.co/mX83DzGsBt</a> <a href="https://t.co/O5hWqr1kz3">pic.twitter.com/O5hWqr1kz3</a>

    If you aren't familiar with Bobby Bonilla Day, every July 1 the Mets pay the six-time All-Star $1.1 million and will continue doing so until 2035. 

    Why?

    Per Dan Mullen of ESPN, "In 2000, the Mets agreed to buy out the remaining $5.9 million on Bonilla's contract. However, instead of paying Bonilla the $5.9 million at the time, the Mets agreed to make annual payments of nearly $1.2 million for 25 years starting July 1, 2011, including a negotiated 8 percent interest.

    "At the time, Mets ownership was invested in a Bernie Madoff account that promised double-digit returns, and the Mets were poised to make a significant profit if the Madoff account delivered -- but that did not work out."

    After years of being mocked for the questionable financial decision, the team is finally embracing Bobby Bonilla Day. Just like Bonilla has been doing for the past decade. 

    "People forget my birthday, but no one forgets July 1. I get more texts and calls that day than any other during the year," Bonilla told USA Today.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Mets, New Owner Embrace 'Bobby Bonilla Day'

      Mets, New Owner Embrace 'Bobby Bonilla Day'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mets, New Owner Embrace 'Bobby Bonilla Day'

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Mets at Braves Lineups, Odds and Pitchers

      Mets at Braves Lineups, Odds and Pitchers
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets at Braves Lineups, Odds and Pitchers

      Tab Bamford
      via Elite Sports NY

      Schwarber Has Slugged His Way into MVP Race

      The Nats can't stop winning, precisely because their burly left fielder just can't stop hitting home runs ➡️

      Schwarber Has Slugged His Way into MVP Race
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Schwarber Has Slugged His Way into MVP Race

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB's Top 5 Trades of the Decade

      @abbeymastracco ranks the best deals of the last 10 years

      MLB's Top 5 Trades of the Decade
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      MLB's Top 5 Trades of the Decade

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report