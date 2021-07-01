Video: Patrick Beverley Ejected from Clippers vs. Suns Game 6 for Shoving Chris Paul

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley got his offseason started a bit earlier than the rest of his teammates on Wednesday night.

The veteran was ejected late in the fourth quarter after shoving Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul from behind after play had stopped. It's unclear what led to the altercation. Paul was walking toward his teammates after the whistle when Beverley charged at him from behind.

Beverley had posted a fairly productive night to that point, dropping 11 points with three assists, but the Suns won 130-103 to close out the Western Conference Finals in Game 6 at Staples Center.

Paul had 41 points and eight assists as the Suns reach their first NBA Finals since 1993.