    Attorney to Pursue Charges Against Ex-Bellator Fighter Joe Schilling over Altercation

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 1, 2021

    Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

    The man involved in a bar fight with Joe Schilling last weekend plans to pursue charges against the MMA fighter, his attorney told TMZ Sports.

    "I cannot believe [Schilling] thought it was OK to just haul off and crack somebody twice like that," Robert Solomon said. "[Schilling] is lucky we're not dealing with a manslaughter case."

    Schilling knocked out Justin Balboa, 31, after Balboa lunged at him in a Florida bar Sunday. Video of the incident made rounds on social media this week.

    The video shows Schilling attempting to walk around Balboa, before Balboa lunges in Schilling's direction and he responds by punching Balboa twice. Balboa appeared to say something to Schilling before being hit, but he did not throw a punch. Schilling is claiming self-defense and said Balboa had been bothering other patrons throughout the night.

    A witness told police Balboa "had possibly made an improper remark" about Schilling's fiancee. 

    Solomon said he plans on filing a lawsuit on Balboa's behalf against Schilling, who was 4-6 in his MMA career. He last fought in Bellator in 2019. 

