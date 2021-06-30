X

    Report: Ryan Ramczyk, Saints Agree to New 5-Year, $96M Contract; Is Highest-Paid RT

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    The New Orleans Saints and offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk reportedly agreed on a five-year, $96 million contract extension Wednesday to make him the NFL's highest-paid right tackle at $19.2 million annually.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported details of the deal.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

