X

    Packers' Davante Adams Responds to Derek Carr Recruiting Him to Raiders

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021

    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams admitted it would be a "dream" to reunite with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr in the NFL.

    Adams, who's under contract with the Packers for one more season, was careful not to risk alienating his current teammates too much, though, in an interview with Bri Mellon for ABC30 Fresno:

    Bri Mellon @BriABC30

    Had the chance to follow up with <a href="https://twitter.com/tae15adams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tae15adams</a> today about <a href="https://twitter.com/derekcarrqb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekcarrqb</a>'s recruiting comments. "It would be a dream to play with him, I'm a Packer now until the point where we make that decision we'll see what happens."<br> Watch the full interview: <a href="https://t.co/ZKmmk4q2Gl">https://t.co/ZKmmk4q2Gl</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/ABC30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@abc30</a> <a href="https://t.co/FRFtL2x8N7">https://t.co/FRFtL2x8N7</a> <a href="https://t.co/4m4z0rOVsL">pic.twitter.com/4m4z0rOVsL</a>

    Carr previously told Mellon he planned to recruit Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders "when that time comes."

    Bri Mellon @BriABC30

    From <a href="https://twitter.com/FresnoStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FresnoStateFB</a> ➡️<a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a>? <a href="https://twitter.com/derekcarrqb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekcarrqb</a> all in and ready to recruit <a href="https://twitter.com/tae15adams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tae15adams</a> when the time comes. I think we all want to see Adams, Carr, and <a href="https://twitter.com/jakehaener10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jakehaener10</a> battle on the course 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/ABC30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABC30</a> <a href="https://t.co/BogxTgZKp8">pic.twitter.com/BogxTgZKp8</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Joe Mixon Can Be a Fantasy Star ⭐

      The Bengals RB could just win you your fantasy league in 2021 📲

      Joe Mixon Can Be a Fantasy Star ⭐
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Joe Mixon Can Be a Fantasy Star ⭐

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest NFL Questions Left Unanswered 🤔

      Teddy or Lock? Where will Richard Sherman play? Will Fields start? We need these seven questions answered ➡️

      Biggest NFL Questions Left Unanswered 🤔
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Biggest NFL Questions Left Unanswered 🤔

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Where Will Top Free Agents Land? 📍

      Predicting the new homes for the best remaining of the 2021 NFL free agency class ➡️

      Where Will Top Free Agents Land? 📍
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Where Will Top Free Agents Land? 📍

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      2 underrated sleepers on the Packers roster heading into 2021 NFL season

      2 underrated sleepers on the Packers roster heading into 2021 NFL season
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      2 underrated sleepers on the Packers roster heading into 2021 NFL season

      Ben Cooper
      via ClutchPoints