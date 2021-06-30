Packers' Davante Adams Responds to Derek Carr Recruiting Him to Raiders

Packers' Davante Adams Responds to Derek Carr Recruiting Him to RaidersJune 30, 2021
Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams admitted it would be a "dream" to reunite with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr in the NFL.
Adams, who's under contract with the Packers for one more season, was careful not to risk alienating his current teammates too much, though, in an interview with Bri Mellon for ABC30 Fresno:
Bri Mellon @BriABC30
Had the chance to follow up with <a href="https://twitter.com/tae15adams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tae15adams</a> today about <a href="https://twitter.com/derekcarrqb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekcarrqb</a>'s recruiting comments. "It would be a dream to play with him, I'm a Packer now until the point where we make that decision we'll see what happens."<br> Watch the full interview: <a href="https://t.co/ZKmmk4q2Gl">https://t.co/ZKmmk4q2Gl</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/ABC30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@abc30</a> <a href="https://t.co/FRFtL2x8N7">https://t.co/FRFtL2x8N7</a> <a href="https://t.co/4m4z0rOVsL">pic.twitter.com/4m4z0rOVsL</a>
Carr previously told Mellon he planned to recruit Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders "when that time comes."
Bri Mellon @BriABC30
From <a href="https://twitter.com/FresnoStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FresnoStateFB</a> ➡️<a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a>? <a href="https://twitter.com/derekcarrqb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekcarrqb</a> all in and ready to recruit <a href="https://twitter.com/tae15adams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tae15adams</a> when the time comes. I think we all want to see Adams, Carr, and <a href="https://twitter.com/jakehaener10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jakehaener10</a> battle on the course 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/ABC30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABC30</a> <a href="https://t.co/BogxTgZKp8">pic.twitter.com/BogxTgZKp8</a>
