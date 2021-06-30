Packers' Davante Adams Responds to Derek Carr Recruiting Him to Raiders

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams admitted it would be a "dream" to reunite with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr in the NFL.

Adams, who's under contract with the Packers for one more season, was careful not to risk alienating his current teammates too much, though, in an interview with Bri Mellon for ABC30 Fresno:

Carr previously told Mellon he planned to recruit Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders "when that time comes."

