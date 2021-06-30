X

    Larry Brown Reportedly Joining Penny Hardaway's Memphis Staff As Assistant

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021

    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    On the same night that Penny Hardaway announced he will be remaining at Memphis as the men's head basketball coach despite interest from the NBA, he reportedly added a Hall of Fame assistant. 

    According to Shams Charania and Jeff Goodman of The Athletic, Hardaway has hired Larry Brown to join his staff. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Report: Penny Hardaway staying at Memphis after links to Magic job

      Report: Penny Hardaway staying at Memphis after links to Magic job
      Memphis Tigers Basketball logo
      Memphis Tigers Basketball

      Report: Penny Hardaway staying at Memphis after links to Magic job

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Penny Hardaway to remain Memphis basketball coach despite interest from Orlando Magic

      Penny Hardaway to remain Memphis basketball coach despite interest from Orlando Magic
      Memphis Tigers Basketball logo
      Memphis Tigers Basketball

      Penny Hardaway to remain Memphis basketball coach despite interest from Orlando Magic

      The Commercial Appeal
      via The Commercial Appeal

      Penny Hardaway to Stay at Memphis

      Tigers head coach will stay with the school after interviewing for Magic head coaching job

      Penny Hardaway to Stay at Memphis
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Penny Hardaway to Stay at Memphis

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      TCU Hoops on 3-Yr Probation

      Horned Frogs placed on three years' probation for role in college basketball's FBI case; former asst. got 5-yr show cause

      TCU Hoops on 3-Yr Probation
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      TCU Hoops on 3-Yr Probation

      NCAA.org - The Official Site of the NCAA
      via NCAA.org - The Official Site of the NCAA