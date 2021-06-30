Larry Brown Reportedly Joining Penny Hardaway's Memphis Staff As Assistant

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On the same night that Penny Hardaway announced he will be remaining at Memphis as the men's head basketball coach despite interest from the NBA, he reportedly added a Hall of Fame assistant.

According to Shams Charania and Jeff Goodman of The Athletic, Hardaway has hired Larry Brown to join his staff.

